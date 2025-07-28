Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Recruiting No. 1 Linebacker
Argyle (Tex.) Liberty Christian four-star linebacker Cooper Witten is beginning to evaluate the contenders in his process with multiple powerhouse programs emerging.
Witten, the No. 1 linebacker in America, has earned offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks, among others.
Over the summer, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels officially entered the mix after extending a scholarship to Witten in June.
Witten has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across America blowing up his phone since June 15.
“It was crazy. I did not think it’d be that much," Witten told On3 Sports. “It was good and bad. It’s cool all these coaches calling you, but at the same time, it’s a bunch and overwhelming.”
The top-ranked linebacker is navigating his process slowly, but knows what he will be looking for in a school.
“Just somewhere I’m going to be developed as a player and a person as well. Reach my full potential. Somewhere the culture is uplifting and I feel comfortable in the locker room there," Witten added.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rising-junior wrapped up a critical stretch this offseason while camping at multiple schools and quickly becoming a household name.
Witten is the son of NFL great, Jason Witten, who quickly became a record-setting tight end for the Dallas Cowboys during his professional career.
Across 16 seasons playing for the Cowboys, Witten became the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977) along with 72 touchdowns.
The coveted tight end was an 11-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro. He wrapped up his playing career while finishing his time with the second most receiving yards as a tight end in NFL history.
Now, his son, [Cooper] Witten is looking to carve out his own path on the other side of the ball as the top-ranked linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
According to Rivals, Witten is eyeing multiple visits this fall as he evaluates contenders.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Athletic, physical, likely role-versatile second-level defensive piece who plays with a relentless motor. Natural football IQ, awareness, instincts, etc. are obvious on tape and on the elite camp circuit. Produced outstanding combine testing numbers in Spring 2025. Owns a uniquely strong football pedigree.
"Wants the ball and plays for the ball, as evidenced by impact production through two varsity seasons. Also boasts the multi-phase participation and multi-sport athletic background so frequently seen in eventual NFL Draft candidates across the position spectrum, but especially in the defensive back seven.
"Owns impressive track speed, especially for a 210-pounder, with a 10.91-second 100-meter time in Spring 2025. Experienced at safety, but physical specs and play style would easily translate to off-ball linebacker in the long term. Presents high-floor competency with simultaneous high-ceiling developmental potential as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects at this early stage in the 2027 class."
