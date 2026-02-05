Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Top OL

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program looks to keep the top-ranked prospect in the Magnolia State home.

Moss checks in as a Top-15 prospect in the nation where he earned his fifth star last fall after emerging as a top offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

But the hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning build momentum for the Mississippi native following a recent visit to Oxford last fall - making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Courtesy of Caden Moss [Instagram].

The elite offensive lineman also has other schools to monitor with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes blossoming into programs to keep tabs on.

Kaleb DeBoer and the Crimson Tide hosted Moss last month for an unofficial visit where Alabama assembled a star-studded visitors list - including the No. 1 quarterback in America, Elijah Haven.

But for the Ohio State Buckeyes, it's Ryan Day and Co. that have prioritized Moss where he's felt the love as the "Mississippi connections" stand out.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition for the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi.

