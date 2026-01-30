Ole Miss Football a 'Legit Contender' for No. 2 RB in America Trending to Ohio State

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has blossomed into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the Canada native.

Gabriel Georgies, the No. 2 rated running back in the nation, has the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix after trimming his list to eight schools in December.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

But there are eight programs in contention as it stands: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

Now, according to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels have a "legit shot" at landing the No. 2 rated running back in America.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“David Gabriel Georges is probably the best running back I’ve ever seen in person,” Rivals' Zach Berry said. “David Gabriel Georges in on another level. He could probably reclassify and go play right now.

"Ole Miss has a great shot. You’re running behind Tennessee and Ohio State for sure. There’s a heavy Ole Miss presence at that school. I was told Ole Miss was in it and has a great shot. But everyone’s chasing Ohio State at this point.

“I thought it was interesting when he came out with his Top 8 and Ole Miss made it and LSU didn’t. Anytime I ever talked to him he talked highly of Kevin Smith and how he liked Ole Miss. Shekai and Brycen talked to him about it a lot.

"It’s hard to get a lot out of him; he’s a very quiet kid. Hyper intelligent. Fluent in three languages, super nice kid. I think Ole Miss has a realistic shot. It’ll be determined by how quickly Ole Miss can get him on campus. The more he pushes it into the season, I think, the better.

“If you made me guess, a Top 4, I’d say it’s Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss.”

