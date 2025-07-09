Ole Miss Football, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan Target Reveals Commitment Date
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has locked in five finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels set to battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, will reveal a commitment decision next month as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State native has taken multiple official visits this summer with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels receiving one of their own.
Geralds spent time with Kiffin and other priority targets while enjoying a photoshoot in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during his time in Oxford.
Ole Miss is a contender as his process nears the finish line after locking in a commitment date for August 2, according to Rivals.
But there is another program that is picking up steam in his process with the Ohio State Buckeyes gaining traction.
"Deuce Geralds has been to Ole Miss and Ohio State the most of any contenders still left standing, and official visits back to those two programs along with Oregon have tightened the race even further with Rivals' No. 2-rated DL over the past month," wrote Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
"Our intel points to the Rebels and Buckeyes trending at the top with Geralds, who should have a commitment in place before his senior season at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins High begins.
"Ohio State is the team with most traction as June nears a close."
Geralds took an official visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the weekend of June 20 to round out his summer schedule.
Now, with a decision date locked in, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to continue swinging for the fences in their pursuit of the Top-10 defensive lineman out of the Peach State.
