Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks Heating Up on Recruiting Trail
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are heating up on the recruiting trail in September with the program remaining in pursuit of multiple priority targets.
After a summer stretch where the Rebels added a myriad of key components to the 2026 Recruiting Class, Ole Miss has remained on the prowl for more talent in the current cycle.
This past weekend, the Rebels flipped LSU Tigers offensive line commit Emanuel Tucker away from his pledge to Brian Kelly's program.
The New Albany (Miss.) product comes in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. locking in the prized target and keeping him home.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder was in Oxford in Week 1 for an unofficial visit with Ole Miss where Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for their priority prospect.
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels chipping away over the summer in order to add him to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Then, just days later, the Ole Miss Rebels flipped away a UCF Knights defensive line commit away from his pledge to join the program.
Following an official visit to Oxford over the summer, it set the tone for Curtis to keep tabs on the Rebels despite revealing a commitment to UCF.
“I liked everything about it. Just competed with the other kids there and our group was the Powder group, we just competed today,” Curtis said. “He showed us how he wants things done.
"He coached us how he coaches his kids. He expected it at a high expectation. He wanted us to perform very well and give it our all. I like everything about it. He’s taking it slowly. He just wants us to give it our full every play.”
Now, the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has revealed his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels with the program pulling off a pair of flips across the last four days.
Ole Miss joins the Oklahoma Sooners and Oregon Ducks as programs that are heating up on the recruiting scene.
Brent Venables and Co. have landed multiple pledges across the last handful of days while jumping Ole Miss for the No. 20 spot in the 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings.
Heading into the weekend, Kiffin and Co. will look to bring in multiple priority targets on unofficial visits with the program hosting Arkansas in an SEC clash.
