Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Among Finalists for Top Wideout
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt is down to 10 schools as he begins narrowing his focus on the contenders in his recruitment.
Britt, the No. 5 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career, but with his junior season winding down, the top programs have emerged.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.
A do-it-all athlete, Britt compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2024 with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards with double-digit touchdowns on the year.
Following a strong season last fall, Britt emerged as a top prospect on the recruiting scene with colleges taking a closer look at him as a receiver.
Now, the top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle is down to 10 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Vanderbilt.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are beginning to make their presence felt in next year's recruiting cycle with the program emerging as a finalist for one of the top running backs in America this week.
Brandon (Miss.) four-star running back Tyson Robinson is down to 10 schools as he narrows his focus to the contenders in his recruitment process as well.
Tyson, the No. 4 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with the Ole Miss Rebels getting in on the action early.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pounder out of the Magnolia State has included the Ole Miss Rebels among his finalists alongside Alabama, Michigan, and Texas, among several others.
During Robinson's sophomore campaign, he led his prep squad to a 12-2 record while reaching Mississippi’s 7A title game.
He carried the ball 176 times for 1,295 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns while hauling in 42 catches for 668 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and 10 TDs.
Robinson's sophomore season quickly put his name on the map as one of the most dynamic running backs in America with the Ole Miss Rebels keeping a foot on the gas in his process.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.