Ole Miss Football and Georgia Bulldogs Among Contenders for Nation's No. 1 EDGE

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge five-star edge rusher Jalanie George will visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this month as the top-ranked defensive prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle begins evaluating contenders.

George checks in as the No. 2 overall prospect in America - and the No. 1 EDGE - with a critical spring stretch inching closer as he prepares to take a myriad of unofficial visits to SEC schools.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

"Big EDGE prospect who is the highest-rated prospect at the position early on in the 2028 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a frame that should pack on. more weight. Makes high-level plays on his freshman film," Rivals wrote.

"Shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit. The combination of size and burst off the edge sticks out. Turned in a strong freshman season with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Could potentially outgrow the EDGE position."

Now, contenders are emerging with an unofficial visit locked in, he revealed this month.

Courtesy of Jalanie George via X.

“I’m visiting, in order, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU from March 25-29,” said George. “Some of the ones I want to visit are Oregon, Alabama, Texas and Florida. I’m in no real rush to make a decision.”

Across his 2024 season, George was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American where he was a key contributor for a Desert Edge program that captured an Arizona 5A championship.

He totaled 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception in 14 games.

Now, he's blossomed into a national recruit after back-to-back dominant seasons in Arizona with Southeastern Conference programs swinging for the fences - including the Ole Miss Rebels with Golding and Co. set to get a crack at the elite defender.

