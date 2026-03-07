Ole Miss Football Emerging as Contender for Dynamic Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Target

Baton Rouge (La.) Central High athlete Mason Moore continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with multiple programs pursuing the Bayou State prospect.

Moore has flown under-the-radar for much of his high school career, but there remains interest from multiple powerhouse programs as he works through his recruitment.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, and Southern University, among others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with Pete Golding and his Ole Miss staff intensifying their pursuit for the Louisiana native after locking in an official visit this week.

Moore will make his way up to Oxford (Miss.) during the weekend of May 1-3 as the Rebels prepare to roll out the red carpet during his multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss is beginning to identify priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Moore - among others - quickly locking in official visits to campus.

The New Visitor Confirmed: Top-10 DL Karlos May

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May has locked in seven unofficial visits this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to get a crack at the coveted defender.

May checks in as the No. 7 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

The elite Alabama native will visit with the following schools across March and April before official visits roll around.

Busy spring visit schedule for 4-star DL Karlos Mayhttps://t.co/r9hTnGRVmj pic.twitter.com/lhfg6br2Rv — Chris Nee (@CNee247) March 5, 2026

- Auburn Tigers: March 21

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 25

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 28

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 2

- Florida State Seminoles: April 11

- Texas Longhorns: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on the Rebels with the program looking to remain scorching hot on the recruiting trail heading into the spring and summer months.

