Ole Miss Football Could Target This Former USC Trojans, Wisconsin Transfer Linebacker

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January with the program preparing to navigate roster reconstruction after the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will have an opportunity to carry the success into the offseason with a myriad of coveted players already revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal market.

Once Lane Kiffin revealed intentions of departing Ole Miss, officials in Oxford immediately elevated Golding from defensive coordinator to head coach where he's looking to lead the team into the postseason while carrying momentum into the offseason.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Now, there are a myriad of high-profile players in the market - including former USC Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Tackett Curtis.

The junior defender tallied 29 tackles, 15 solo tackles and a sack during the 2025 season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Curtis saw action in all 12 games this season where he started the year in the starting rotation at inside linebacker.

BREAKING: Wisconsin LB Tackett Curtis plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3sports



The 6’2 230 LB has totaled 96 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 6.5 TFL and 4 PD through 3 seasons (16 starts)



1 year of eligibility left ⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/5e7MDWc2zx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder totaled 56 tackles over his past two seasons with the Badgers prior to transferring to Wisconsin from USC ahead of the 2024 season.

Now, the Louisiana native is back on the market where he will look to round out his career elsewhere.

The Ole Miss Rebels extended an offer to the Bayou State defensive weapon out of high school. Could the Rebels get back in the mix this time around?

