Ole Miss Football, Oregon, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State Finalists for Georgia Recruit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will choose between Ole Miss, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU on Saturday, August 2.
Geralds, the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a priority prospect for a myriad of college programs.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State native has taken a slew of official visits this summer with a decision date now inching closer heading into the weekend.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key with Geralds' father suiting up for the Rebels in his day, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have played a pivotal role in the program remaining in contention.
According to a source, this one is emerging as an LSU Tigers versus Oregon Ducks battle with decision day inching closer.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have kept a foot on the gas for Geralds' services this offseason after hosting him for an official visit in June, but the Ducks and Tigers are becoming major players here.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman recently logged predictions in favor of the Oregon Ducks winning out for Geralds.
Now, with decision day inching closer, the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be on the outside looking in with Oregon and LSU battling.
The Oregon Ducks appear to be the frontrunners heading into the Saturday, August 2 decision date in Georgia.
