Ole Miss Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Colorado Buffaloes Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are trending for the program's first commitment of the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle in Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis.

Oatis, who began his playing career with the Alabama, spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to making the move to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2025.

Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oatis was a regular role player with the Tide where he totaled 57 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Following the 2024 season, the defensive menace made the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with the Colorado coaching staff piquing his interest after making the move to Boulder.

Now, he's looking for his third school where the Ole Miss Rebels have now received a prediction to land the talented defender.

Golding and Co. are looking to land reinforcements on defense with multiple expected visitors locked in for this weekend.

The Name to Know: S Khalil Barnes (Clemson)

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes will take a trip to Oxford on Sunday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his process intensifies, according to On3 Sports.

Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.

Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up as Barnes looks to make his way to town.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16.

