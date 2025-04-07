Ole Miss Football Prioritizing Coveted Tennessee Volunteers Commitment
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed remains a high priority for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels program this offseason.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford last month for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the program continues pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he's set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
Ole Miss continues moving the needle with multiple priority targets, including a wide receiver at the top of their Big Board.
Corey Barber: Wide Receiver
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process ramps up.
Barber, a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has checked in with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, over the last few weeks of spring.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama has a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it's the Rebels beginning to make noise.
Kiffin and Co. have been labeled as "contenders" for the talented wide receiver alongside Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes, according to On3 Sports.
Barber has reeled in several offers as of late with Southeastern Conference programs remaining in his ear, but it's the Rebels that are becoming serious threats down the stretch.
Ole Miss will look to get Barber back to Oxford this summer for an official visit as his recruitment process takes off.
