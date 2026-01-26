Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing Elite Portal Haul

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue stealing headlines this offseason after assembling one of the top NCAA Transfer Portal hauls in college football.

The new-look coaching staff in Oxford wasted no time in making a difference after securing five Top-100 transfers with multiple game-changing newcomers heading to campus for the 2026 season.

For Golding, it's a dominant start to his tenure in the Magnolia State after capturing a pair of College Football Playoff wins and carrying the momentum into the offseason on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss has now landed three Top-50 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal in what has emerged as a historic stretch for the Rebels.

Which Top-50 prospects make up Ole Miss' No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class?

The Top-50 Signees: Portal Edition

QB Deuce Knight - Auburn Tigers

The former five-star signal-caller checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss coaching staff securing the program's future at the position after locking him in after a visit.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

The Magnolia State native is now heading home after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Carius Curne - LSU Tigers

Curne checks in as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. once again locking in one of the top players available.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

WR Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse Orange

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the top-ranked available pass-catcher at the time of his commitment with the Rebels landing an elite weapon on offense.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

