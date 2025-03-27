Ole Miss Football Pursuing Five-Star, No. 2 Rated Prospect in Texas
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has a myriad of college programs on his radar as he navigates a busy stretch in his recruitment.
Ojo, the No. 2 rated offensive tackle and Top-10 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has lined up multiple visits for this offseason.
He's coming out off Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield (Tex.) where he is listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds; giving him an elite frame heading into his senior campaign.
Ojo is elite in both pass protection and run blocking while using a combination of his size and speed to manhandle defenders and is always first to the spot.
This ability gives the running back and quarterback gaps to rush through as well as giving the quarterback so much time to progress through his reads.
Ojo has also shown his abilities to break into the second level after quickly defeating the line rusher, being even more of a threat to defenses allowing his rushers to get further up field.
Ojo has narrowed down his offers to just five schools but he has received 49 Division I offers in his time in high school, according to 247Sports.
The five-star is set to take his official visit to the Ole Miss campus and facilities over Easter weekend from April 18-20.
Ojo is set to visit with four other schools including new SEC rivals Texas from June 13-15, Oklahoma from June 20-22, as well as the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes from May 30-June 1. From there, he'll head to Michigan from June 6-8.
However, Ojo is not just a football player but he rounds his athleticism with basketball in the winter for the Lake Ridge mens basketball squad.
In his winter's he averages just a couple minutes of play time in his first varsity season averaging a few points to add to his already impressive resume.
Ojo is a class of 2026 recruit and still has his entire senior season to continue to build his game and improve before heading off into college as he continues searching for his next destination.
The Rebels 2026 Recruiting Class continues to heat up as the rise of the 2025 season inches closer to kick off in just five months.
