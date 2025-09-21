Ole Miss Football Pushing for Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines Target
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star edge rusher Antwoine Higgins has emerged as a top prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in the mix.
Higgins, a Top-25 EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder has exploded on the recruiting scene with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making sure to get in on the action.
Higgins recently took a visit to see the Tennessee Volunteers with trips on deck to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions and Oklahoma Sooners, according to Rivals.
The Ole Miss program continues pushing the right buttons with the SEC school piquing Higgins interest as his process heats up.
Ole Miss is up to four commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels adding a coveted offensive lineman this week.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star lineman Shavezz Dixon on Wednesday, he revealed via social media.
Dixon, a Top-50 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an impressive offer list with multiple Southeastern Conference programs on the sheet.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies, South Florida Bulls, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others, across his prep career.
But it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that reel in the early pledge from the standout Peach State offensive lineman.
“First and Foremost I wanna thank the man above Jesus Christ,” Dixon wrote via X. “Thank you to my friends, coaches, and family for all the sacrifices you all have made for me to be in this position.
"With that being said. I am blessed to announce that I am Committed to the University of Mississippi.”
Now, Ole Miss will continue looking to stack prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Higgins emerging as a priority target.
