Ole Miss Football Pushing for Top Wideout, Four-Star Target to 'Stay in the Sip'
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald has lined up multiple official visits for this summer with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get one of their own.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a top wideout in Mississippi heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
Now, after several conversations with his camp, McDonald has elected to focus on multiple Southeastern Conference programs this offseason.
He's locked in his official visits for the summer with Lane Kiffin's crew ready to get McDonald to Oxford in early June.
He will visit the the Auburn Tigers (May 30-June 1), Ole Miss Rebels (June 6-8), LSU Tigers (June 13-15) and Mississippi State (June 20) on officials.
The in-state Rebels and Bulldogs will be a force to be reckoned with in McDonald's process as they ramp up their push.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff, it's clear the intentions here: Keep McDonald in "The Sip" for his collegiate career.
The Rebels are also turning up the heat on a fellow Mississippi target with Kiffin and Co. beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
JaReylan McCoy: Top-10 EDGE in America
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy currently ranks as one of the state's top prospects following an impressive first three seasons on the prep scene.
McCoy, the No. 7 overall player in Mississippi, recently backed off of a commitment to the LSU Tigers after remaining committed to the program for roughly one month.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy is a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time. It was one of two trips he took to visit with the Rebels prior to the NCAA Dead Period.
McCoy is set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M while also setting an unofficial visit schedule for the spring.
He was at LSU on March 7 and Florida on March 13. Now, it's Miami next on March 15, Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue making noise on the recruiting scene with a busy spring and summer ahead.
