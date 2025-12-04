Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip a Top Prospect Away From Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains in communication with the Ole Miss Rebels despite a commitment to the LSU Tigers.

The Top-15 defensive lineman in America has been pledged to LSU since August, but with coaching changes occurring within the program following the hiring of Lane Kiffin, he's delayed his decision.

“I was planning to sign this morning but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff,” Geralds said in a statement.

“I am still committed LSU and plan to make a final decision and signed by end of day Friday. Geaux Tigers.”

Geralds narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch of his process, but LSU ultimately made the move to pledge to LSU.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

But the coaching staff in Baton Rouge remains up in the air since Kiffin's arrival - leaving the door open for the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - according to Rivals.

Geralds' primary recruiter, Frank Wilson, is yet to receive clarity on if he will be on staff in the future, along with multiple position coaches - including Geralds' position at defensive line.

“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.

"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”

Ole Miss remains in contact with Geralds and are eyeing a flip, but with the coveted defensive lineman remaining pledged to LSU, the situation is fluid.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Co. signed 17 members to the 2026 Recruiting Class on Wednesday, but remain in pursuit of other prospects with the Early Signing Period running through Friday.

