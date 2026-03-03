Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip Coveted Cornerback Committed to an SEC Rival

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake three-star defensive back Brandon Allen Jr. revealed a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last September, but it hasn't stopped Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels from intensifying their pursuit.

Allen Jr. checks in as a Top-75 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America pushing to flip him away from his current Mississippi State pledge.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has offers on the table from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Tech Hokies, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles, among others, as his recruitment takes off.

“My recruitment is open. I still love Coach (Corey) Bell, I love Coach (Jeff Lebby) and what they’re trying to build up there, but me and my family decided to keep my recruitment open to hear everybody out with open ears,” he told Rebels247. “Just hearing and seeing what everybody brings to the table.”

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have piqued his interest with the new coaching staff in Oxford monitoring the Peach State standout's development.

“I wasn’t recruited by their old staff. From the new staff I’ve been getting heavily recruited by Coach B Brown… I feel like it’s not really new because Jeremy Singleton texted me all the time — before I got the offer from Ole Miss — and Coach B Brown was always there,” Allen said. “So those two relationships never felt new.”

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are set to get Allen over to campus this offseason for a visit with a busy spring schedule now pieced together: Ole Miss on March 3, Florida State on March 7, Vanderbilt on March 13 and again in June, Auburn later that month, and Mississippi State June 19-21.

“I love the location. Obviously in Oxford, Mississippi I see a lot of love from that specific place. I can see myself go and develop as a player. It’s in Oxford, not that much distractions compared to Atlanta where I’m from,” Allen told 247Sports.

“You’re in the stadium at Bama and they barely know your name. But you got a lanyard on (at Ole Miss) and they want you to come to the school. As soon as I left the game ‘Come. Come to Ole Miss. This is what you come to Ole Miss for!’ Coach (Bryan) Brown is definitely doing a good job for sure.”

