Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit, Prized Texas Native Shuts Down Recruitment

Thanks to @OleMissFB! My family and I had a blast watching the Rebs beat LSU. Looking forward to January and spring ball! #HYDR #HottyTotty 🦈 🔴🔵🔥@Lane_Kiffin @WeisJr_M @joe_judge1 @derek_115 @AbbyOKeefe1 @KeeganCroucher pic.twitter.com/Yf43n4vPH5