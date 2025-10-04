Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit, Prized Texas Native Shuts Down Recruitment
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in April after a rigorous recruitment process.
The Top-50 signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, SMU Mustangs, and Houston Cougars, among others, down the stretch of his process.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, a weekend visit to Oxford in April was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound signal-caller.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
Now, with Wise verbally committed, he's locked in on the Early Signing Period in December where he plans on putting pen to paper with the program prior to enrolling early.
Wise took to social media this week to confirm his plans of signing with the Ole Miss program and enrolling early in January for Spring Camp.
Kiffin and Co. continue piecing together a strong 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple skill position players committed - including a pair of highly-touted receivers in Jameson Powell and Corey Barber.
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action on Oct. 11 for a Week 7 clash against the Washington State Cougars following the open date in Week 6.
