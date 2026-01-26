Ole Miss Football Reaches Historic Recruiting Milestone Amid Transfer Portal Class

The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a pivotal offseason in Oxford with Pete Golding and Co. looking to carry the momentum from a historic 2025 campaign for the program.

Once Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller of the Rebels, he wasted no time in making his presence felt in the Magnolia State where he led Ole Miss to consecutive College Football Playoff wins.

From there, Ole Miss entered a critical offseason with the program looking to carry their success on the field to the recruiting scene - assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

It's a historic recruiting feat for the Rebels with the program inking six Top-100 transfers to the elite haul that came in second to the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss inked 28 members to the program's haul compared to LSU's 42 signees - with the Rebels landing a myriad of game-changing, quality players for the 2026 season.

Golding and Co. have made a statement in January with the new-look staff's recruiting prowess on full display after inking the likes of:

- QB Deuce Knight: No. 22 overall

- OL Carius Curne: No. 25 overall

- WR Darrell Gill Jr: No. 28 overall

- CB Jay Crawford: No. 69 overall

- S Edwin Joseph: No. 89 overall

- DL Michai Boireau: No. 100

In what has become a historic offseason for the Rebels, the Ole Miss program has proven it isn't slowing down despite multiple off-field changes across the last 60 days.

Now, the Rebels have inked the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class with six Top-100 players, two defensive additions inside the Top-75, and a franchise quarterback long-term.

By The Numbers: 25-Plus Signees...

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

