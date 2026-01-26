Alabama Crimson Tide Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Priority Ole Miss Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Moss, a Top-15 prospect in the nation, earned his fifth star last fall after emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

The hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native with a recent visit to Oxford making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

But there are other schools to monitor in this one with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes also emerging as teams to know.

Kaleb DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will host Moss this weekend on an unofficial visit with Alabama assembling a star-studded visitors list - including the No. 1 quarterback in America, Elijah Haven.

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day and Co. have prioritized Moss where he's felt the love as the "Mississippi connections" stand out.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition down the stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State as Alabama gets a major opportunity this weekend.

