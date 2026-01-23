Ole Miss Football and Miami Hurricanes Among Contenders for Elite California Prospect

Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards has the Ole Miss Rebels on his radar as Pete Golding and Co. turn up the heat for the prized offensive weapon.

Edwards, a top-five tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss program emerging as a school to know.

The 6-foot-6, 206-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, as his offer sheet grows by the day.

"Edwards is a former basketball player who really blew up as a sophomore on the grid-iron. He’s long and athletic with high level body control. He put up bug numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone," 247Sports wrote.

"He has a lean frame and will need to add some good weight and bulk to impact the run game as a blocker at the next level. He dominates in the air and has strong hands and great timing on jump balls.

"You can see the hoops background there in his ability to win 50-50 balls at the catch point and is a smooth, fluid athlete in how he moves. He’s a tough, physical player as well and assuming he can add the necessary bulk to his frame, Edwards has all the tools to be an immediate impact player in college with an NFL ceiling as well."

The fast-rising prospect has blossomed into one of the top pass-catchers in America with the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes becoming a pair of schools to know as he eyes visits to both College Football Playoff programs, according to 247Sports.

Why Miami and Ole Miss are among the programs Top247 tight end Rahzario Edwards intends to visit this off-season as he navigates through the recruiting process: https://t.co/cln2VUd47c pic.twitter.com/Ph3h3NGypU — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) January 21, 2026

Edwards became a national prospect across his sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 54 catches for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns - ultimately earning All-State honors in California.

Now, schools are emerging as contenders in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes becoming two schools set to land visits this offseason.

Ole Miss has proven to utilize the tight end position in offensive schemes where Edwards sees promise in Oxford with the Rebels positioning themselves as a team to watch.

After a strong junior campaign in 2025, Edwards will begin taking visits this offseason with Ole Miss preparing to earn one of their own from the coveted California pass-catcher.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: