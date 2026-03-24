Ole Miss Football Set To Host Dynamic Arkansas Wide Receiver for Critical Visit

Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy wide receiver Chase Hancock will make his way to Oxford on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff keeps tabs.

Hancock checks in as a fast-rising pass-catcher with offers galore rolling in as of late with Southeastern Conference programs monitoring his progression.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks, along with interest from the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

Now, as his recruitment takes off, it's Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff that is keeping tabs here with a visit now locked in for Tuesday, Hancock announced via X on Monday.

Ole Miss is keeping tabs on multiple fast-rising prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with prospects galore making their way to campus as of late.

The Recent Visitor to Know: EDGE Ismael Schiefer

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer made his way to campus last week for an unofficial visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he navigates a busy offseason in his recruitment.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-30 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools piquing his interest after a strong sophomore campaign at IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his prep career.

Courtesy of Ismael Schiefer via X.

Now, after his sophomore campaign on the prep scene, Schiefer is beginning to identify early contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside multiple heavy-hitters on the unofficial visit schedule.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

Ole Miss is set to open Spring Camp in the coming days with the new-look roster set to take the field as the next phase of the offseason arrives - presenting a tremendous recruiting opportunity as targets check-in for practice.

More Ole Miss News:

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Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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