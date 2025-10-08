Ole Miss Football Set to Host North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Priority Target
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey will be in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Otey, a fast-rising defensive back recruit with multiple Power Four offers, has the Rebels firmly in the race as the program makes its presence felt.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others.
Now, he's beginning to feel the Ole Miss coaching staff turn up the heat as his recruitment process takes off this fall.
Otey has taken visits to check-in with the Purdue Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins this fall with the pair of programs intensifying their pursuits.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels that are beginning to make their presence felt with a visit locked in for this Saturday for the program's clash against the Washington State Cougars.
Ole Miss is beginning to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail this fall with multiple flip targets on the program's radar.
The Flip Target to Know: DL Danny Beale
Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross County four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale is a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as a target that is beginning to take a closer look at the Rebels this fall.
The No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas revealed a verbal commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the summer, but with the recent news of Mike Gundy being let go, Beale has begun evaluating his options.
He released a Top 8 back in November of 2024 with the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and USC Trojans, making the cut.
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are back in play for the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of Arkansas.
The Ole Miss program has kept a foot on the gas for Beale despite a commitment to Oklahoma State with their constant recruiting efforts being felt in this one.
247Sports' David Johnson has revealed a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels to successfully flip the current Oklahoma State Cowboys commitment.
