Ole Miss Football Set to Host North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Priority Target
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry will be back in Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Goldsberry, one of the top two-way players in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple top programs.
That includes Kiffin and the Co. with the Ole Miss program keeping tabs on the Hoosier State star as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder is coming off a standout junior season where he threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star now trimming his list.
He's down to the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Goldsberry will officially visit each school, according to Rivals, with Ole Miss set to receive a visit from June 13-15.
It'll be a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. looking to swing for the fences for one of the top talents in America.
The No. 3 rated prospect in Indiana will now navigate his recruitment with an assortment of schools ready to wine and dine him heading into the summer months.
Ole Miss is up next with a multi-day stay heading into this weekend as the Rebels look to knock it out of the park.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.