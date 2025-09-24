Ole Miss Football Set to Host Priority Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns Target
Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley three-star defensive back Elijajuan Houston continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools in pursuit.
Houston, a Top-100 safety in America, has exploded on the recruiting scene with offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and SMU Mustangs, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has an offer on the list from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the Magnolia State program remaining in direct contact with the impressive safety.
Now, with the Ole Miss Rebels gearing up for a massive recruiting weekend in Oxford, Houston is expected to be in Vaught Hemingway Stadium for the showdown against LSU.
Kiffin and Co. are set to host the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers for a Top-15 matchup with multiple priority targets set to be in town.
The Visitor to Know: Ole Miss' Top QB Target
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions as he evaluates the trio of finalists.
Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, has Lane Kiffin's Rebels firmly in the race for his services after taking a trip to Oxford this summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process and continues developing a relationship with Kiffin and Co. as his process heats up across his junior campaign.
Now, with three final schools locked in, it's the Rebels alongside the Ducks and Nittany Lions battling for his services after going public with a top three in August.
Heading into Week 5 against the LSU Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels are piecing together the program's biggest recruiting weekend of the year.
Croucher has locked in his unofficial visit with Kiffin and the Rebels where he's set to be in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the SEC clash.
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT in Week 5 with all eyes on the massive SEC showdown.
