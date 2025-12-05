Ole Miss Football Signees Intensifying Pursuit for No. 3 Wide Receiver in America

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has finalized his Signing Day plans as he prepares to make a decision on Friday afternoon.

The No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle committed to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”

Ole Miss pushed the right buttons in his process with multiple visits to campus, but ultimately it was a relationship with then Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze setting the tone.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Now, with Freeze out of the picture as the head coach of the program, the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are remaining in constant contact until pen touches paper, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Co. have seen success in the Early Signing Period with 18 players signing with the program to this point.

Now, Ole Miss signees are intensifying their pursuit for the top-five rated wide receiver in America after taking to social media.

stay in da sip brudda🦈 https://t.co/kMkDpGhckU — Jamichael “Jmike” Garrett (@jamichael97) December 5, 2025

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

