Ole Miss Football Signs Prized Defensive Weapon Over Minnesota Gophers on Signing Day

Hazlehurst (Miss.) linebacker Tre Ellis revealed a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Jan. 12 where he has now officially signed with the program, the university revealed on Thursday.

Ellis has quickly made a name for himself in the Magnolia State after earning offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Jackson State and South Alabama, among others, across his prep career.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has emerged on the recruiting trail with the Rebels striking as the first Southeastern Conference offer for Ellis last offseason - now inking a deal with the in-state program.

Ellis has now signed with the Ole Miss program as another critical piece to the future of the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County

