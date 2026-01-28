Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Impressive Feat After Landing Multiple Top-100 Prospects

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program set to welcome over 40 newcomers prior to the 2026 season.

Once Golding was formally introduced as the new shot-caller in Oxford, he wasted no time in making his presence felt after capturing back-to-back wins in the College Football Playoff while also reconstructing the roster.

Ole Miss inked a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle alongside the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal haul with a revamped squad heading to the Magnolia State this offseason.

But there is an impressive feat for Golding on the high school recruiting scene after keeping multiple defensive weapons committed amid a coaching change while also flipping a Top-10 wide receiver in America.

Ole Miss was well-respected in the recent Rivals recruiting update with a pair of signees maintaining Top-100 status.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

The Ole Miss Rebels Top-100 Signees:

No. 1: WR Jase Mathews - Top-10 WR in America

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels during the Early Signing Period after making things official with the hometown program in December.

Mathews signed with the Rebels as the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where the Rebels beat out Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last week.

Courtesy of Landon Barnes' Instagram.

No. 2: EDGE Landon Barnes - Top-15 EDGE in America

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in June with the coaching staff in Oxford prioritizing the elite defensive weapon.

Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.

But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process where he's enrolled early in Oxford.

“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: