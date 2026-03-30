Ole Miss Football Surging for Dynamic Prospect Trending to Oklahoma Sooners
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Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian School four-star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero is fresh off of an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend as the coaching staff turns up the heat this offseason.
Compton-Nero has cruised up the recruiting rankings during his time on the prep scene where he now checks in as the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle amid a meteoric rise.
During his sophomore campaign in 2025, Compton-Nero gained 3,335 total yards of offense and finished with 49 total touchdowns as a quarterback for his prep squad where his program won its second consecutive Oklahoma A-I state championship.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder threw for 2,584 yards and 38 touchdowns - while adding 751 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground.
But it doesn't stop there for one of the most dynamic athletes in America.
Compton-Nero also made an impact on defense where he made 95 tackles and grabbed five interceptions - while three of those picks were returned for scores.
The coveted two-way prospect has shined across his two seasons at the high school level with the Ole Miss Rebels surging in his recruitment after making his way to campus as a on Friday for Day 1 of Spring Camp.
"Dynamic two-way playmaker as a high school quarterback and back-seven defender. "Likely projects best as a personnel-flexible safety. Monster production on both sides of the ball in 2025," 247Sports wrote of Compton-Nero.
"Need more context regarding verified athleticism, but functional athleticism in pads is obvious.- Instinctive, aware football player. Capable of playing forward vs. the run or turning to run in coverage.- Finds the ball as a defender and consistently plays it. Effective tackler who should only get better with added strength. Flashes some pop as a striker."
The Ole Miss Rebels could utilize Compton-Nero as a dynamic defender at the third level of defense as he continues evolving as a defensive back heading into his final season of prep ball.
Now, all eyes are on his recruitment with the No. 1 rated athlete in America navigating a busy offseason stretch.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft
Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20