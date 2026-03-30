Ole Miss Football Surging for Dynamic Prospect Trending to Oklahoma Sooners

Owasso (Okla.) Rejoice Christian School four-star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero is fresh off of an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend as the coaching staff turns up the heat this offseason.

Compton-Nero has cruised up the recruiting rankings during his time on the prep scene where he now checks in as the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle amid a meteoric rise.

During his sophomore campaign in 2025, Compton-Nero gained 3,335 total yards of offense and finished with 49 total touchdowns as a quarterback for his prep squad where his program won its second consecutive Oklahoma A-I state championship.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder threw for 2,584 yards and 38 touchdowns - while adding 751 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground.

But it doesn't stop there for one of the most dynamic athletes in America.

Compton-Nero also made an impact on defense where he made 95 tackles and grabbed five interceptions - while three of those picks were returned for scores.

The coveted two-way prospect has shined across his two seasons at the high school level with the Ole Miss Rebels surging in his recruitment after making his way to campus as a on Friday for Day 1 of Spring Camp.

What a day at @OleMissFB ‼️

Appreciate all the time the coaches gave me to better understand what’s going down in Oxford. No doubt I can be developed on and off the field here.



Excited to get back soon to the SIP 🦈#HottyToddy@CoachGolding @Coach_MWoodson @CoachB_BROWN… pic.twitter.com/UcqjFKx7ka — Kamieon Compton-Nero (@KamieonNero) March 27, 2026

"Dynamic two-way playmaker as a high school quarterback and back-seven defender. "Likely projects best as a personnel-flexible safety. Monster production on both sides of the ball in 2025," 247Sports wrote of Compton-Nero.

"Need more context regarding verified athleticism, but functional athleticism in pads is obvious.- Instinctive, aware football player. Capable of playing forward vs. the run or turning to run in coverage.- Finds the ball as a defender and consistently plays it. Effective tackler who should only get better with added strength. Flashes some pop as a striker."

The Ole Miss Rebels could utilize Compton-Nero as a dynamic defender at the third level of defense as he continues evolving as a defensive back heading into his final season of prep ball.

Now, all eyes are on his recruitment with the No. 1 rated athlete in America navigating a busy offseason stretch.

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