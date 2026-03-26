Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Building Momentum for Prized Defensive Weapon

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star safety Pola Moala has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit for the coveted defender this offseason.

Moala recently revealed his decision to reclassify from the 2028 Recruiting Cycle to the 2027 class with multiple contenders now putting a full-court press on the California native.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are multiple schools that are piquing Moala's interest - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

He recently trimmed his list to five schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, Cal Bears, and Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, official visits are being locked in with Ole Miss set to receive one in June:

- Cal Bears: May 29

- Ole Miss Rebels: June 5

- Oklahoma Sooners: June 12

- Michigan Wolverines: June 19

It's a significant development for Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program quickly building momentum for Moala as his recruitment goes into hyperdrive this offseason after reclassifying to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Four official visits come into focus for Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star safety Pole Moala as his recruitment kicks into hyperdrive following a reclassification to the 2027 class. The latest: https://t.co/RartVV9I2b pic.twitter.com/ZhxRcmqr9V — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) March 25, 2026

“There’s been an update that they’re still trying to get my classes figured out for the summer but for the most part I’ll be reclassifying to the 2027 class by next week,” Moala said to Rivals.

“Since I’m new to the school they want to figure out my classes so that’s why it’s taking longer. By next week, I should have the update to finalize everything.”

Moala is coming off of a 2025 season for the Olympians where he totaled 45 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven passes batted away, three interceptions and a fumble forced.

Now, as he navigates his recruitment this offseason after jumping into the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly turning up the heat for the California native with programs galore looking to make their presence felt.

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