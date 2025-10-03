Ole Miss Football Target, Alabama Native Reveals Commitment to Mizzou Tigers
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush has committed to the Missouri Tigers after reopening his recruitment this week and backing off of a pledge to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The No. 1 rated linebacker in Alabama went back on the market on Monday following the news of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman being let go by the program in Fayetteville.
“It was the way they recruited me,” Bush told Rivals about what led him to commit to Arkansas. “They were genuine, consistent and real. The coaches made me feel like a true priority, and they showed a full plan for me on and off the field. That stood out.
“This was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make. I’ve got love for LSU, and I respect everyone over there, but in the end, I had to do what was best for me and my future — and that’s Arkansas.”
Now, just days after going back on the market, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has made his decision.
Despite offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Cincinnati Bearcats, Bush has locked in a pledge.
The talented linebacker has made his verbal pledge to Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on Friday.
The do-it-all second-level defender has an opportunity to make an instant impact in Columbia as a critical component to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
"Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box," 247Sports wrote of his game.
"Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles."
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback.
"Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons."
No. 4 Ole Miss holds commitments from a pair of highly-touted linebackers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Anthony Davis and Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star pledged.
