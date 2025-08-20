Ole Miss Football Target, Mississippi Native Set to Take Visit to Oregon Ducks
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail ahead of his junior campaign with multiple schools in pursuit.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Jones has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, while handling business on the camp circuit.
The highly-touted prospect revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on March 29 [2025], but reopened his recruitment less than a handful of months later after backing off of his pledge on June 16 [2025].
"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Ole Miss coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%," Jones wrote.
In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson revealed his reasoning behind the decision.
"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told 247Sports. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."
Now, with Jones back on the market, powerhouse programs are lining up for his services with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks also getting in on the action.
Lanning and Co. extended an offer this offseason with the program in Eugene piquing Jones' interest as he navigates his process.
Heading into the upcoming season, Jones will now make his way up to Oregon to take an unofficial visit to see the Ducks.
The Magnolia State native has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. still remaining a program in the race despite losing an early commitment.
Jones, a four-star offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, will be a prospect Ole Miss battles for until the buzzer as he navigates his process with a slew of heavy-hitters.
