Ole Miss Football Targeting Coveted LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Transfer, Taking Visit

Pet Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are targeting LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker with the SEC transfer currently on a visit to Oxford, he revealed via social media.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he chose the program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in Baton Rouge despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but flashed in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Now, Pete Golding and Co. are targeting the promising youngster with three years of eligibility after hitting his stride in 2025 - but will certainly be battling other schools in pursuit.

Ole Miss is scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program already up to four commitments across a 24-hour stretch in Oxford.

The SEC Transfer to Know: Sharif Denson [Florida]

The Ole Miss Rebels are hitting their stride on the recruiting trail with the program landing a commitment from Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson on Sunday.

In what has emerged as a historic 24-hour stretch, Golding and Co. have now added four commitments in the Transfer Portal haul with Denson the latest to make a move.

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) and Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) wait for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Sunshine State native has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Now, he makes his move to Oxford with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the defensive backfield for Golding and Co. as the roster gets rebuilt this month.

