Ole Miss Football Targeting Hidden Gem Amid Program's Push To Reload 2026 Roster

Hope College edge rusher Liam Danitz will hit the road to Oxford this week for an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment takes off, he revealed via social media.

The Division III star has piqued the interest of multiple Power Four programs with Ole Miss the latest school to get in on the action with Golding and Co. quickly securing a visit from the talented defender.

Across the 2025 season, Danitz logged 46 tackles (25 solo), 21 tackles for loss and 15 sacks where he emerged as one of America's "hidden gems" at the Division III level as schools took notice.

The 6-foot-5, 227 pounder was named to the AFCA All-America First Team, Walter Camp First Team All-American, the AP All-America Third Team before ultimately taking home the MIAA’s Most Valuable Defensive Player Award amid a strong campaign with Hope College.

Danitz isn't only a star on the gridiron - the dynamic edge rusher is also a two-time All-American on the track with 10.55 in the 100-meter dash and 20.92 in the 200-meter dash.

Ole Miss has entered the mix now where he will be in town on Friday as Golding and the Rebels look to turn up the heat for the talented defender - where he has earned offers from the likes of UCLA, James Madison, Toledo, Cal, and Utah, among others.

Visiting Ole Miss on Friday! pic.twitter.com/8ZCueEb4Wu — Liam Danitz (@LiamDanitz) January 15, 2026

Danitz is a priority for most schools, but continues sitting back awaiting a decision from the NCAA on if he will be eligible for the 2026 season as he applies for a waiver.

Ole Miss is cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a top-five class in America as Golding and Co. look to retool the roster after a historic 2025 campaign.

The Transfer Portal Additions [17]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

