Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star cornerback Miles Brown has narrowed his focus to four schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists for the fast-rising defensive back.

Brown checks in as a Top-30 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his commitment amid a significant offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with four programs piquing Brown's interest as he trims his list and locks in his official visit schedule for the summer.

The Tennessee native is down to the Ole Miss Rebels. Tennessee Volunteers, Louisville Cardinals, and Kentucky Wildcats as he focuses on the finalists in his recruitment.

Brown has also locked in an official visit schedule with Ole Miss set to host the coveted defensive back once again on a multi-day stay beginning on May 29. Tennessee, Louisville, and Kentucky will also receive officials.

NEW: Rivals300 CB Miles Brown is down Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and Tennessee with official visits locked in.



Read: https://t.co/knOyHIjVhN pic.twitter.com/Tz41sgIsuC — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 6, 2026

Tennessee will be a program to keep close tabs on with the hometown school generating buzz this offseason.

“It is great,” Brown told Rivals of the offer. “I have always looked up to a school like Tennessee, so it is just great hearing this news. Really it is a dream come true. You always dream about this stuff so for it to come true is great. This place is just great, so to be a part of it would be so special.

“It is great just being able to take one-on-one feedback and hear what you need to work on,” Brown said of the time spent with Martinez. “You need someone that is going to be honest with you, and he is going to be truthful.”

For Ole Miss, the program hosted Brown last week where he raved about his time in the Magnolia State amid an aggressive pursuit from Pete Golding and Co.

Now, the staff will continue its pursuit with an official visit now locked in for the summer.

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