Ole Miss Football, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide Fighting for Elite OL
Picayune (Miss.) three-star offensive lineman Mitchell Smith has the attention of multiple SEC programs as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.
Smith, one of the top offensive linemen in the Magnolia State, has reeled in offers from the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Clemson, among others.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has trimmed his list with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies and Clemson Tigers.
It's a strong Top-8 schools with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels now preparing to fend off multiple elite programs down the stretch.
Smith has locked in an official visit schedule for this summer where he will be in Nashville (Tenn.) this weekend to see the Vanderbilt Commodores followed by a trio of fellow SEC schools getting him to town.
He'll be at Auburn on June 6th for a multi-day stay with the Ole Miss Rebels getting a crack at him during the weekend of June 13.
From there, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Mitchell for an official visit on June 20 to begin his three-day stay in Tuscaloosa.
It's set to be a battle for the Magnolia State star with a slew of schools turning up the heat for his services.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to retool the trenches on both sides in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program recently extending an offer to one of the top defensive linemen on the West Coast.
Meet the Latest Offer: Dakota Dickson
Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista defensive lineman Dakota Dickson continues his rise in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple premier programs getting in the mix.
Dickson, a Top-100 defensive lineman in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The SMU Mustangs, Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears and Kansas State Wildcats are among the schools to offer, but the Ole Miss Rebels have now entered the race.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff extended a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound California native on Sunday with the Rebels looking to get in the mix.
Ole Miss is the first SEC program to dish out an offer to the talented West Coast stud.
Dickson has checked in with multiple Power Four programs including Arizona State and Washington this offseason as he works through his recruitment process.
For Kiffin and Co., the summer months will be a stretch where the program looks to intensify their push for the fast-rising defensive lineman.
