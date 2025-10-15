Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs Finalists Top-100 Wideout
Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling is back on the market backing off of a commitment to the Houston Cougars and reopening his recruitment, he revealed on Wednesday.
Starling, a fast-rising wideout in the Lone Star State, has reeled in a myriad of offers with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot, 162-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across his prep career with schools turning up the heat.
Now, Starling is back on the market with the talented wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle generating significant interest.
“I’m a winner and I love to compete and play with and against the best, so I felt like I needed to be at a place where I could really do that,” Starling told Rivals.
Once reopening his process, Starling revealed a new list of finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks.
It's a handful of SEC schools battling for his services with Lane Kiffin and Co. now firmly in the race for one of the top pass-catchers in Texas.
Kiffin and the Rebels are off to a strong start in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program locking in its crown jewel for the future at the quarterback position.
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in early October after going public with a decision.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle chose the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford last weekend set the tone.
Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
