Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners Contenders for Elite EDGE
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners this offseason.
Kreul, the No. 7 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers following an impressive junior campaign, but it's the Rebels, Longhorns and Sooners that are standing out down the stretch.
For the elite 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman, he's continued elevating his game across his time on the prep scene.
After two seasons with Bishop Moore in Orlando (Fla.), Kreul made the move to powerhouse program IMG Academy; a national powerhouse on the high school scene.
During his sophomore campaign in 2023, he ended the year with 76 total tackles, he notched 34 tackles for loss and a whopping 17 sacks.
Then, he decided to transfer to IMG Academy for his junior season in 2024 alongside a myriad of Division I prospects at the dominant school.
Despite sharing the field with highly-touted recruits, Kreul still managed to rack up 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season.
Following a standout 2024 season, he's emerged as one of the most-sought after prospects remaining on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit.
Kreul took official visits this summer where he began evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
The Ole Miss Rebels got Kreul over to Oxford for an official midweek visit this summer with the program prioritizing the game-changer.
It's the recruiting efforts of Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding that continue setting the tone here with the Rebels making strides in his process.
When it comes to Texas, the Longhorns remain a contender for the Sunshine State native as his process ramps up.
Kreul's family has spoken highly of Steve Sarkisian's program and what they can provide at the next level.
“It was a great weekend; Jake really enjoyed it,” Kory Kreul told Rivals following his Texas visit. “He got out of it what he wanted to get out of it as far as definitely spending more time with (Pete Kwiatkowski) and (LaAllan) Clark, just going over scheme and general development for Jake, where he fits within their system. That’s the part Jake loves. Jake loves talking ball.”
Following summer visits and trimming his list, Kreul will shift focus to his senior campaign with a final three schools locked in moving forward.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will battle the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners heading into the fall with Kreul expected to take multiple game day visits this upcoming season.
