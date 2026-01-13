Ole Miss Football Emerges As Potential Destination for Top SEC Transfer Wide Receiver

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore made his way to Oxford this past weekend for a visit to check in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment intensifies, according to CBS Sports.

Moore Jr. checks in as the No. 5 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal and a Top-20 overall player in the market with Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Colorado emerging as three schools to know in his process.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder out of California signed with the Texas program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-125 prospect over offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

Now, in search of a fresh start, Moore Jr. departs Texas after three seasons where he compiled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in 27 games played for the Longhorns.

The talented pass-catcher became a key weapon for Arch Manning across the 2025 season, but now eyes a new school as he begins his Transfer Portal process.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels were on the docket as a school that would get a visit with the program hosting Moore Jr. last Friday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

As it stands, it appears the Kentucky Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes are the pair of schools to monitor barring a significant change on the Ole Miss side of things.

Ole Miss is up to double-digit signees across the first 10 days of the window being open. Which transfers are in for Golding and Co. to this point?

The current favorites to land former Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr., according to On3:



Colorado (53.3%)

Kentucky (46.7%)



The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller - Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey - LSU (RB)

Now, there's a focus on adding more talent on offense to the Transfer Portal haul after adding Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight, Kentucky wideout Cameron Miller, and LSU running back JT Lindsey across the last 36 hours.

