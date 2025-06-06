Ole Miss Football to Host Highly-Touted Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Target for Visit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will return to Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has cruised up the rankings during his prep career with a myriad of programs extending offers his way.
That includes Kiffin and the Rebels as the staff intensifies its push for the touted Peach State product this offseason.
Geralds has also earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.
Now, he's beginning to identify the contenders in his process with Geralds locking in four official visits for the summer.
Geralds made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers to begin his official visit process.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Geralds where he'll make his way to Oxford for an official visit to the Magnolia State this weekend.
It's a critical visit for the program as Ole Miss looks to reconstruct the defensive line for the future with Geralds becoming a priority.
Following the trips to LSU and Ole Miss, Geralds will visit the Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20].
The defending National Champion Buckeyes remain heavy-hitters in his process with the program now slated to get the final official visit of the summer from Geralds.
Ole Miss will bring in a slew of priority prospects to Oxford this weekend for officials with Geralds emerging as a pivotal target heading to town.
One Name to Know: CB Zyan Gibson
Gadsden (Ala.) four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson remains a priorty target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Gibson, the No. 5 rated cornerback in America, verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide last December with the hometown program winning out for his services.
“My commitment to Alabama is solid,” Gibson told On3 Sports. “My relationship with the coaches and staff especially, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is key. I see myself being successful in their defense. Coach Mo will help me develop and reach my goals as a player and as a man.”
But it hasn't stopped the top programs across the country from fighting in his recruitment process.
That includes the Ole Miss Rebels with Kiffin and Co. battling the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers, among others, that have extended scholarships.
Now, the Rebels are taking a step in the right direction in their pursuit of flipping Gibson.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has locked in an official visit with Ole Miss for this weekend where he will be taking a multi-day stay in Oxford.
The Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle will make his way to town with Kiffin and the Rebels looking to make a statement in his process.
Gibson will officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers during the weekend of June 13 as well prior to checking in with the Crimson Tide to round out his process.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.