Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Recap: Biggest Moves Amid Historic Signing Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reloaded the roster in Oxford this offseason with the new-look coaching staff attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal across January.

Once the market opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and Co. wasted no time after signing their first newcomer less than 48 hours later in top-five cornerback Jay Crawford.

From there, it was a domino effect with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly surging to the top with the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Now, as the clock continues ticking until Spring Camp begins in March, which newcomers could be game-changers in 2026?

A look into the biggest moves from Golding and Co. in the portal and a dive into each signee that joined the roster this month.

The Headliner on Offense: New WR1 in Oxford?

Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. inking the former ACC pass-catcher in January.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

The Headliner on Defense: CB1 Emerging via Portal?

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford checks in as a top-five cornerback in the market with the Rebels wasting no time in securing his services as the first signee in the class on Jan. 4.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.

Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.

He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.

But once a coaching change occurred at Auburn, the talented cornerback elected to hit the free agent market with Ole Miss swooping in to land his services.

By The Numbers: 25-Plus Signees...

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

