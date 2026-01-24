Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Final Numbers in for Rebels No. 2 Class
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels put a bow on the program's NCAA Transfer Portal Class on Saturday after inking Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler to a deal for the 2026 season.
Once the Transfer Portal window opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and Co. wasted no time after making a splash following the addition of Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford less than 72 hours after the market opened.
From there, it was a domino effect with the Rebels landing nearly 30 signees to the portal haul headlined by multiple game-changing players on both sides of the ball.
Ole Miss signed a handful of Top-100 transfers with Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight coming in as the highest-rated newcomer this offseason.
The former five-star signal-caller checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss coaching staff securing the program's future at the position after locking him in after a visit.
Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.
Now, after taking a redshirt year in 2025 with the Tigers, Knight will have four seasons of eligibility in Oxford. Which transfers will be joining him this offseason?
The Transfer Portal Additions [28]:
Defense:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)
Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)
Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)
Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)
Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)
Offense:
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)
Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)
Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)
JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)
Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)
Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)
Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)
Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)
Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)
Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)
Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)
Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)
Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)
Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)
The Transfer Departures:
RB Domonique Thomas
QB Austin Simmons
OL PJ Wilkins
WR Winston Watkins, Jr.
LB Jaden Yates
CB Ricky Fletcher
CB Chris Graves
CB Ethan Fields
OL Jude Foster
EDGE Corey Amos
S TJ Banks
OL Devin Harper
DL Jeffery Rush
LB TJ Dottery
EDGE Da'Shawn Womack
EDGE Princewill Umanmielen
WR Cayden Lee
