Ole Miss Football Trending to Beat Out SEC Programs for Multiple Dynamic Targets

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff in Oxford eyeing the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

After a strong stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal where the program assembled the No. 2 rated class in America, there is now a primary focus on hitting the high school ranks in recruiting.

Ole Miss brought in a myriad of priority targets for visits in March and into the first week of April with the program beginning to reap the benefits of the efforts in recruiting. What's the buzz?

Three Targets to Know: 2027 Recruiting Cycle

No. 1: OL Caden Moss

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss returned to Oxford on Monday for an unofficial visit alongside Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as he keeps a close eye on the hometown program.

Moss checks in as the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State with the coaching staff in the Magnolia State intensifying its pursuit this offseason for the coveted in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

Moss has contenders that are beginning with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining atop the list for the highly-touted offensive lineman that has blossomed into a Top-30 recruit in America.

Courtesy of Caden Moss on Instagram.

No. 2: CB Miles Brown

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star cornerback Miles Brown recently trimmed his list to four schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists.

Brown has surged in the rankings where he now sits as a Top-30 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his commitment amid a significant offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others, across his prep career.

No. 3: S Trae Collins

Ridgeland (Miss.) four-star safety Trae Collins has narrowed his focus to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.

For Golding and the Ole Miss staff, there is familiarity here with Collins a former Rebels commit prior to backing off of his pledge once Lane Kiffin left the program.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tulane Green Wave, but the hometown program remains a threat.

“I was supposed to go to Ole Miss last month but the weather was still bad there,” Collins said. “I also have visits planned for Mississippi State and I am going to Miami in April. I am also going to Purdue, Michigan, Arkansas and Georgia State in the spring.

"Then I went ahead and set up official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss in June, and i will set up some more later.”

Now Collins shifted his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, he revealed via X last week.

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