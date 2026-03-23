Ole Miss Football, West Virginia Mountaineers Target Commits to SEC Program Amid Move

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey is Starkville bound after revealing a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday morning.

Otey, a fast-rising defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has also announced his decision to reclassify and join the 2026 Recruiting Class after his decision. He will head to Starkville this offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Otey had taken visits to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels, Purdue Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins last fall with the trio of programs intensifying their pursuits.

But ultimately the Mississippi State coaching staff made the move to earn his commitment in a sizable move for the program.

Why reclassify and skip his senior season on the prep level? Otey told Rivals what went into the decision.

“Reclassifying early is something I have been thinking about,” Otey told Rivals. “Then on the visit this weekend, we discussed it, and I felt like it was the right decision.”

“I can come in and compete at a high level at State,” Otey added. “I’ll be playing against the best every day, so it will be great for my development there.”

The Ole Miss Rebels were firmly in the race, but it's ultimately the in-state rival that lands Otey with a connection with Jeff Lebby setting the tone for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“Coach Lebby is a transparent coach,” Otey said. “He sat me down and told me the plan for me and I appreciate him for that. He can do great things with the program and he is going to do great things.”

Ole Miss remain in pursuit of multiple dynamic defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with new targets emerging this offseason as official visit season inches closer for the Rebels.

Now, all eyes are on this summer amid a pivotal stretch in Oxford.

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