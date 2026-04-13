Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns Eyeing Flip of Coveted Tennessee Volunteers Commit

Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with Southeastern Conference schools galore fighting for his services.

Fife checks in as a Top-50 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Tennessee Volunteers holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't stopped other programs from intensifying their pursuits.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among several others.

But it's Tennessee with the verbal commitment this offseason.

“When I commit, the biggest thing is the relationship with the coaching staff and finding a place that truly feels like home,” he told Rivals in August.

Ole Miss is piecing together a strong pursuit with the coaching staff in Oxford hosting Fife last month on a visit where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State while talk shop with Pete Golding and Co.

Along with Ole Miss, it's the Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs fighting for the Tennessee Volunteers pledge amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Multiple schools are pushing hard for 4-star Tennessee commit Kadin Fife, @ChadSimmons_ reports 👀



Several programs already have official visits locked in...



Read: https://t.co/vSSvLcdgkl pic.twitter.com/2S0qmKBEVP — Rivals (@Rivals) April 9, 2026

Golding is beginning to make his mark on the recruiting trail as he begins his era as the new shot-caller in the Magnolia State.

As Ole Miss navigates a strong offseason in Oxford, there's a newfound energy on campus with Golding at the helm as he works through Spring Camp, assembling a 2027 Recruiting Class, and final putting the final touches on his staff.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” said Deuce Alexander, the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. “When it came down to making my decision, it was like, there was no point in leaving. Why leave here? I’ve got everything I need here, everything I want.

“The coaches love me. The new coaches came in, even during the playoffs, and they were still showing me love. They were trying to stay out of the way, but they still showed me how much they valued me.

“Coach Golding is a great guy. I mess with him. I mess with his energy and everything he does. And playing with John David Baker, the way he talks and the way he coaches, I just love it. So there was no point in leaving.”

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