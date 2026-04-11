Ole Miss Rebels Enter Major Recruiting Battle With LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is back in Oxford this weekend on an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid the program's aggressive pursuit.

Simien has skyrocketed up the rankings where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - seeing a meteoric rise as of late with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his pledge.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

A Louisiana native with familiarity facing the top talent in the Bayou State, Simien has evaluators salivating at his future at the next level.

"Effective drive blocker who flashes power in his hands. Basketball player whose functional athleticism in that environment provides valuable insight into flexibility and movement patterns. Showed noticeable year-over-year improvement from sophomore to junior campaign. Travels on schedule as a puller and climber," 247Sports wrote of Simien.

"Not necessarily a ballerina in pass protection, but consistently stays in front of his matchup. Encouraging shot put numbers suggest higher power capacity. Likely possesses frame length to provide tackle snaps if needed, but projects higher as an IOL who could become a high-major multi-year starter and play beyond college."

Courtesy of Albert Simien on X.

Now, Simien is back in Oxford this weekend on a visit with Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach/associate head coach Frank Wilson is leading the charge.

Wilson made his way to Louisiana in January for a check-in with Simien where the two have developed time over the years while Wilson was at LSU.

Now, the recruiting guru with ties across The Boot is assisting Ole Miss here with the Rebels turning up the heat for one of the top prospects in America.

Simien has blossomed into one of the elite offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and Co. firmly in the mix here.

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