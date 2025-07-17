Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in Mix for Top-10 Louisiana Recruit
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett elected to reopen his recruitment process in June with multiple programs now entering the race for his services.
Garrett, a Top-10 linebacker in America, revealed a pledge to the Auburn Tigers last year after an unofficial visit with the program.
Now, after mulling over his options, Garrett is back on the market after reopening his recruitment and backing off of a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers last month.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had been pledged to the program since July 27 of last year when he committed to Auburn over the LSU Tigers.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts,” Garrett told On3 Sports at the end of April. “Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits. I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
With Garrett back on the market, the Ole Miss Rebels are a school in the mix for the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program hosted Garrett on an official visit in June where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
According to Rivals, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers that are four schools in the race.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a commitment from Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star Izayia Williams, the No. 1 rated linebacker in America, after going public with a decision this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder has had a unique recruiting process to this point after being verbally committed to multiple programs, but it's the Rebels currently holding the pledge.
Ole Miss will now keep options open at the linebacker position in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Garrett becoming a target of intrigue moving forward.
