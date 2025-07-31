Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators Emerging in Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have pieced together a strong 2026 Recruiting Class with 15 commitments to this point.
Following a strong stretch of official visits in June, Kiffin and Co. began seeing their recruiting efforts pay off after adding multiple blue-chip pledges as the summer months rolled on.
Now, as August nears, the program has several priority targets set to reveal decisions after locking in commitment dates prior to their senior seasons.
But the Ole Miss Rebels aren't the only program making moves on the recruiting scene with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators cruising into the Top-15 of the Team Rankings in the 2026 cycle.
Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes sit with the No. 9 rated class in America with more targets on the program's radar.
For Billy Napier's Florida Gators, the program sits at No. 13 following an impressive summer stretch on the recruiting scene.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to keep their hot streak alive heading into August with multiple targets set to reveal decisions.
Three Targets to Know:
No. 1: Anthony Davis - Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis has narrowed his focus to Ole Miss, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn down the stretch in his process.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, has revealed his finalists with an August 2 decision date penciled in.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now shifted his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin's program firmly in the mix.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is pushing all the right buttons for the Sunshine State native following multiple trips to Oxford this year.
Davis took a visit to see the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a beneficial unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
No. 2: Deuce Geralds - Defensive Lineman
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will choose between Ole Miss, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU on Saturday, August 2.
Geralds, the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a priority prospect for a myriad of college programs.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State native has taken a slew of official visits this summer with a decision date now inching closer heading into the weekend.
No. 3: Jase Mathews - Wide Receiver
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has narrowed his focus to four programs with a commitment date locked in for August 8.
Mathews, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers as his process winds down.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder took official visits this offseason to the Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
It's no secret why the top programs in America are beginning to make noise in his process with Mathews coming off of a stellar 2024 season in the Magnolia State.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
As Mathews continues navigating his recruiting process, the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers are emerging as schools to watch, but one school could be separating from the pack.
The Auburn program has received prediction to land Mathews after Rivals' Jeffrey Lee logged a pick this week.
