Ole Miss Rebels to Host 5-Star Offensive Lineman on Official Visit
The Ole Miss football program has seen an uptick in high school recruiting, securing commitments from the top players in the state of Mississippi for the past three cycles. Pair that with an aggressive portal strategy, and the Rebels have built powerful top 25 classes for the past three years. Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin has become an attractive destination where you can win and win a lot.
However, one part of the Rebels' recruiting process has lacked is up front on the offensive line. The Rebels flipped Devin Harper from LSU's last recruiting class, a top 100 prospect, but for the Rebels to take that next step, they will have to find more success with the big-time prospects on the offensive front.
It seems the Rebels have noticed that struggle and are now competing with the top programs that regularly sign top-five classes.
A name to watch is Felix Ojo. Ojo is a 6-foot-7, 274-pound offensive tackle out of Mansfield, Texas, and a top 20 player nationally, according to On3. Ojo announced on Monday the official visits he has lined up for the spring and summer, and the Rebels are first on deck.
Ojo will come to Oxford from April 18-20, a beautiful time of year where he can hear the coaching staff's pitch and sit down with Kiffin. Expect the staff to put on a full-court press, not to get him to commit, per se, but to plant the seed in what they are building in Oxford and the path for Ojo to develop and reach the next level.
Ojo will also be taking a stop in Columbus, Ohio, home of the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes in late May, followed by Michigan in early June, the home state Texas Longhorns in mid-June, and a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, in late June to visit with the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff.
Ojo is going to be wanted by every program in the country as these high-level offensive tackles always are, but can the Rebels make that excellent pitch to kick off his visit tour? We shall see.