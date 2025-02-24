Ole Miss Rebels to Host 5-Star Offensive Lineman on Official Visit

NEWS: Five-Star OT Felix Ojo will take his OVs to these 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



His schedule is as follows:



• Ole Miss: April 18-20

• Ohio State: May 30-June 1

• Michigan: June 6-8

• Texas: June 13-15

• Oklahoma: June 20-22